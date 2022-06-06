Monday, June 6, 2022
Woman Arrested After Throwing ‘Cheating’ Boyfriend’s Mother’s Ashes into Lake | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
woman dumps ashes into lake
Augustine Gladney via Twitter/screenshot

*A Texas woman became so enraged that her boyfriend cheated on her that she dumped his mother’s ashes into Lake Worth.

Augustine Gladney, 40, dumped the ashes that belonged to 38-year-old Ernest Smith‘s mother into the lake in 2020 and was charged with the crime on May 4, according to the Fort Worth Police Department, according to NBCDFW.

In Texas, abuse of a corpse is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a $4,000 fine and up to a year in prison, per the Fort Worth police report.

Smith told officers that he overheard a phone conversation between Gladney and her daughter, during which his girlfriend admitted that she threw the urn in the lake.

OTHER NEWS: WATCH Man Get Removed from Plane After Peeing on His Brother Mid-Flight!

A viral video on social media has brought the case into the spotlight, in which a woman throws the ashes and then the urn into a river with the caption, “He cheated so i threw his mom ashes in the river.”

Gladney, whose LinkedIn shows that she is a clinical office specialist at The College of Health Care Professions, also confessed to what she did in a text message to Smith.

On Wednesday, she was charged with the abuse of a corpse, according to police.

As reported by Daily Dot, on TikTok, a video posted by @starringsaraa about this story asked in the caption, “Did she take it too far ?”

“Yes she did and personally I would not let that slide” one commenter wrote.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Previous article'P-Valley' S2 Red Carpet | Watch
Next articleJamie Foxx Hilariously Tells How 'Prominent Actress' Did Cocaine and Confused Him for Rick Fox | WATCH
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

