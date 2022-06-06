Did Jordan and Harvey Split ‘Cause He Wanted to Put A Ring on it?

*Damn! (As we reported earlier) one of Instagram’s favorite couples has called it quits! According to PEOPLE magazine, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have ended their relationship after 1 year together.

@people details that the two decided to part ways because of their different views on their future. Michael wanted to become more official and stable (aka get married), and Lori wasn’t ready for that type of commitment just yet.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Seems like Lori wants to be FNF this summer, while Michael was trying to be boo’d up 😩Thoughts 👀

