Sunday, June 5, 2022
A Couple No Mo’! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Reportedly Split | VIDEOreport

By Fisher Jack
*Well, if you haven’t heard, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are said to history as a twosome. Yep, Jordan, 35, and Harvey, 25, have pulled the plug on their relationship after dati8n g for a year and a half. The news comes from a source close to the couple, reports PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Well if that’s so, why are they breaking up? Anyway, as of this posting, neither party is talking. Reps for Jordan could not be reached for comment and reps for Harvey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Steve Harvey ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with Sexy Pic of Daughter Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey - Getty
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey – Getty

Here’s more via PEOPLE:
They both attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, which marked their red carpet debut. Model/influencer Harvey attended the Cannes Film Festival last month on May 17, appearing solo on the red carpet for a screening of Final Cut (Coupez!). Rumors of trouble between the two swirled in recent weeks after she returned from France.

The pair had celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, months after Jordan made their relationship Instagram official that January.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he “finally found what love was” in his relationship with Harvey. The Black Panther actor explained why he felt comfortable sharing his personal relationship publicly: “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Contemporary Gospel’s Therron Says ‘She Was Strong’ on New Single | LISTEN
Fisher Jack

