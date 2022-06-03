Friday, June 3, 2022
Anita Baker’s Son Dating Woman That Looks Like a Blow-up Doll | Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

*Anita Baker’s son Walter Bridgforth III, 28, has gone viral for dating a white woman that looks like a blow-up doll. 

Some bloggers are convinced the woman is not real but a pricey, custom-made, mail-order sex doll.  You be the judge — check out the photos above and below. 

Baker’s son is making headlines days after the music icon revealed during a live show that Chance The Rapper helped her gain control of her masters.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker told the audience in a clip shared on Twitter. Chance stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped.

READ MORE: Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Singer Acquire Her Masters | VIDEO

He later responded to the video on Twitter, writing: “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” Baker responded.

Baker previously asked fans to stop buying and streaming her music as she fought to reclaim ownership of her masters. 

She wrote on Twitter that she has “outlived” all of her record contracts, and noted that a U.S. copyright law (Section 203) states that record labels are required “by law” to return the master recordings to artists after 30 years. 

“They no longer ‘Own’ My Name & Likeness,” Baker tweeted. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me.”

According to Section 203 of the Copyright Act, 35 years after an author/artist signs away the rights to a copyrighted work, they can file a request to legally take back ownership of it. 

Back in September, Baker confirmed that she had regained control of her masters, writing on social media, “All My Children Are Coming Home. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

