Snoop Dropped Exclusive ZASH NFT!

At this years EDC Las Vegas ZASH Global Media partnered with Snoop Dogg and Grimes.



Both dropped exclusive ZASH NFTs for all in attendance during their set in a drop from space via satellite. In addition to the exclusive NFTs, ZASH gave away one Bored Ape NFT worth nearly $300,000.

During Snoop’s performance an unprecedented hologram appeared and drone show hovered above the audience. The drone show replicated the Bored Ape above the stage, which was minted and turned into its own NFT.

Returning for the 11th year to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, EDC is the world’s largest dance music festival and one of Insomniac’s most anticipated festivals of the year.

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

ZASH is an evolving network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. ZASH believes its management team has an exceptional and unparalleled ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is steadfast and unyielding. For additional information about ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, visit ZASH’s website at ZASH.global.