Over 200 People in Massachusetts Being Monitored for Monkeypox

By Ny MaGee
*More than 200 people in Massachusetts are being tracked for monkeypox after coming in contact with the first confirmed patient in the US.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention  released the level-2 alert late Monday, advising people to “practice enhanced precautions” — and warning that it “is fatal in as many as 1 to 11% of people who become infected.”

“Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men,” the health authority said on the same day another expert said, as reported by the New York Post

According to numerous reports, several monkeypox cases stem from sexual activity at raves in Europe.

The CDC’s advisory listed 16 countries where the disease has been confirmed and urged avoiding “close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions” — as well as “contact with dead or live wild animals.”

All the suspected monkeypox cases in the US have been men who had traveled internationally. 

“Right now we are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it,” Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s division of high consequence pathogens and pathology, told the briefing, per the report. 

“Those are people who’ve had contacts with a known monkeypox patient, health care workers, very close personal contacts, and those in particular who might be at high risk for severe disease.”

On Tuesday, Sylvie Briand, the WHO’s director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness noted that the confirmed 131 monkeypox cases were just the “tip of the iceberg.” 

