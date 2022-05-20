Friday, May 20, 2022
Four Gay Men in England Diagnosed with Monkeypox

By Ny MaGee
*Four more people in England have allegedly been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Per the BBC, symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that develops on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. 

Here’s more from the report:

The new cases – three in London and one in north-east England – do not have any known links with two other cases confirmed on 14 May or another case announced on 7 May. The UKHSA says investigations are under way to establish links between the latest four cases, who all appear to have been infected in London.

Monkeypox is reportedly linked to travel to West Africa. It’s worth noting that, per the report, the four new cases are all men who self-identify as gay or bisexual. The are also nearly a dozen reported outbreaks in Spain, all among gay men.

OTHER NEWS: Flight Attendant Paid $250,000 – She Claims Elon Musk Exposed Himself and Propositioned Her for Sex

The risk to the public remains very low, according to the UK Health Security Agency. 

Monkeypox “usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear,” per the report. 

According to the BBC report, monkeypox does not spread easily among people but it can be transmitted through:

  • touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash
  • touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs
  • the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

UKHSA chief medical adviser Dr. Susan Hopkins said: “This is rare and unusual. UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because the evidence suggests that there may be transmission of the monkeypox virus in the community, spread by close contact. We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay,” she explained. 

“We are contacting any potential close contacts of the cases to provide health information and advice.”

Read more about the virus here.

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions.

