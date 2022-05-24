Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeFamily
Family

Ice T and Coco Catch Heat for Putting Their 6-Yr-Old Daughter Chanel in a Stroller | LOOK!

By Fisher Jack
0

Coco Austin & Ice T (MediaPunch-Shutterstock)
Coco Austin & Ice T (MediaPunch-Shutterstock)

*(CNN) — Ice T and Coco‘s parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn’t stopping people from weighing in online. Coco recently shared some vacation photos of the family on her verified social media accounts.

In one of the photos, her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel is sitting in a stroller, looking a little bored.

She’s smiling in the next photo, showing her posing with her mother in front of what appears to be a sculpture that resembles ice shards.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…,” the caption reads. “Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A&E Double Premieres ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ in NYC | EURexclusiveVIDEO

Ice T Coco Austin Chanel (in stroller) - Instagram
Ice T, Coco Austin, Chanel (in stroller) – Instagram

People jumped in the comments to express their feelings.

“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up,” one person wrote. “If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6-year-old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years.”

It’s not the first time the couple has been criticized for their parenting choices.

Last year, Coco defended her choice to continue to breastfeed their then 5-year-old.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Coco told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Coco Austin & Chanel (on Coco's breasts) - Twitter
Coco Austin & Chanel – Twitter

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWalmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream Amid Outrage
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO