Russell Simmons Slams KFC and Popeyes for ‘Poisoning Our People’

*Russell Simmons has been a devout vegan for 25 years so it’s no surprise that he is calling out KFC and Popeyes for “poisoning our people.”

On Saturday (May 21), Hollywood Unlocked posted about rapper Kodak Black liking KFC over Popeyes’ fried chicken, XXL reports.

“I Like KFC Over Popeyes,” he wrote along with a person shrugging emoji. KFC’s official Twitter replied, “So do we Yak.”

Kodak appeared to be surprised that the fast-food eatery saw his tweet, as he responded, “I’m Dead,” along with a skull emoji and a cry-laughing emoji, per the report.

Simmons, 64, slid in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s post and noted that both Popeye’s and KFC are enemies of the culture. The Def Jam founder previously urged his fans to consider veganism.

“You see them on every corner, lurking, waiting to take your money for unhealthy products that can ruin your life and put you in the hospital. Fast-food restaurants are everywhere,” said Simmons in a 2014 radio ad campaign for PETA.

Simmons reportedly omitted meat from his diet in 1997 and has since embarked on a journey of mediation and yogism. He offers mediative sessions on his Instagram account — check out one below.