Sunday, May 22, 2022
The Cast of ‘MJ the Musical’ Gives Stevie Wonder a Birthday Serenade! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Stevie Wonder at MJ the Musical
Stevie Wonder at MJ the Musical / screenshot

*We weren’t there, but it had to be special for the folks who were. We’re talking about what went down this past Thursday night (05/19/22) at “MJ the Musical” on Broadway. You see, they had a very special guest in the audience and it was his birthday.

Yep, Stevie Wonder attended the Broadway musical to celebrate his 72nd birthday, which was on May 13. Of course, the cast of the Tony-nominated musical couldn’t wait to serenade their special guest and music legend by singing Wonder’s iconic “Happy Birthday” to him!

Feeling good about the event and all, Wonder also went backstage to meet and greet the cast.

For the full story, WATCH the CBS New York video report below!

