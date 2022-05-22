EURVideoNews: Husband and Wife Dead in Apparent Murder-suicide in Boston Area

*LYNN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Officers responded to a home on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the D.A., Jessie Mitchell, 46, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Yajaira Suarez, 31, was fatally shot.

“She got a restraining order about a month ago and the police came and escorted him out. Yesterday he just showed up and it happened,” said Aury Suarez, Yajaira’s sister.

The two were former Marines going through a tense separation and custody battle over their two children. In Suarez’s own writing she told police she was afraid of Mitchell and the multiple guns he owned.

Her family is heartbroken but doesn’t want people to remember this young mother by her tragic death.

“She had a lot of friends. Everyone is very devastated by this news. They can’t believe that,” said Aury Suarez. “She saw it coming. Every time they argued she told me that she felt that she wasn’t safe.”

She is described as a strong woman and loving mother who fought until the very end for her kids.

Lynn Police, State Police, and the D.A.’s office are investigating.

