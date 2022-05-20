Old Photo of Rihanna Feeding Newborn Sparks Fan Debate

*An old photo of Rihanna holding a newborn baby has surfaced amid news that she has welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

A Rhianna fan page on Instagram posted a photo of the artist bottle-feeding a newborn. Many fans are convinced the baby in the picture is RiRi’s newborn son, but savvy social media users noted that the photo has been circulating for years and that the baby is actually the singer’s niece.

“That’s her niece lol,” one fan member commented, as reported by The Blast.

This fan wrote, “y’all this isn’t her baby 😂😂😂😂.”

One devoted fan wrote, “This is her holding her niece. Like just please wait and see til you really hear or see it if on Google or the news anybody can show a pic like this.”

READ MORE: He’s Heeere! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Now Parents to A Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badgalriri (@fan__badgalriri)

Rihanna reportedly gave birth in Los Angeles earlier this month. Some online haters have labeled the newborn an “anchor baby,” and are wondering why she didn’t give birth in her home country of Barbados.

Per PEOPLE, a source close to RiRi and Rocky says they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” said the source.

Rihanna previously said that her parenting style will be similar to that of Teresa Giudice from “Real Housewives of New Jersey”.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told PEOPLE. “Psycho about it.”