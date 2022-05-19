Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeFamilyBabies
Babies

He’s Heeere! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Now Parents to A Baby Boy

By Fisher Jack
0

Rihanna pregnant
Rihanna / Getty

*Rihanna has been slaying her pregnancy looks over the last few months, but it looks like Momianna Rihanna won’t be serving up any more belly pics!

Congratulations seem to be in order for the mogul and her man A$AP Rocky, who reportedly welcomed a baby boy last week.

Rih was last seen on Mother’s Day weekend having dinner with A$AP at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Since then, her socials have been radio silent and the pap photos have stopped rolling out.

According to @TMZ_tv, Rihanna gave birth to her son just a few days later on May 13.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Beyoncé Once Confronted Sean Paul Over Rumors They Hooked Up While Recording ‘Baby Boy’

Rihanna
Rihanna

News of Rih welcoming a mini fashion killa into the world excited many fans and confused many others.

As we previously reported, social media users were convinced that Rihanna and A$AP were preparing for a baby girl after RiRi was spotted with a dress in her hand while shopping at Target back in March.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sheriff Denies Young Thug is Living in ‘Torturous’ Jail Conditions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleSheriff Denies Young Thug is Living in ‘Torturous’ Jail Conditions
Next articleEURVideoNews: 4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Including Young Girl | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO