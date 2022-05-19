He’s Heeere! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Now Parents to A Baby Boy

*Rihanna has been slaying her pregnancy looks over the last few months, but it looks like Momianna Rihanna won’t be serving up any more belly pics!

Congratulations seem to be in order for the mogul and her man A$AP Rocky, who reportedly welcomed a baby boy last week.

Rih was last seen on Mother’s Day weekend having dinner with A$AP at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Since then, her socials have been radio silent and the pap photos have stopped rolling out.

According to @TMZ_tv, Rihanna gave birth to her son just a few days later on May 13.

News of Rih welcoming a mini fashion killa into the world excited many fans and confused many others.

As we previously reported, social media users were convinced that Rihanna and A$AP were preparing for a baby girl after RiRi was spotted with a dress in her hand while shopping at Target back in March.

