Monday, May 16, 2022
The New Black Panther Party: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCHinterview

*With so many social issues that negatively affect the Black community it can be hard to agree on the best strategy to address them. Some people subscribe to a non-confrontational, subtle strategy. But that’s NOT the New Black Panther Party‘s way of getting things done. For them, it’s about speaking up and speaking out!

Members of the New Black Panther Party say their work behind the scenes and on the front lines are the reason people such as George Zimmerman (who killed Trayvon Martin in 2012) and the McMicheals (who killed Ahmaud Arbery in 2020) eventually were arrested after local law enforcement opted not to charge them initially. The organization got a lot of criticism, but little to no credit for its efforts. In fact, the NBPP is listed as a hate group by some media outlets. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ernie Barnes’ Iconic ‘Sugar Shack’ (Marvin Gaye Album Cover) Sells for $15.3M!

Minister Mikhail Muhammad - screenshot
Minister Mikhail Muhammad – screenshot

Mikhail Muhammad is the National Spokesperson for the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. We spoke about their agenda and strategy for getting things done on behalf of Black people in America – by any means necessary. Click the video above to join the conversation.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

riversteff

