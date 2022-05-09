Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kevin Samuels’ 911 Call Shows Woman Desperately Trying to Save His Life | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Kevin Samuels
Kevin Samuels

*Via TMZ, audio from the Kevin Samuels 911 call, clearly shows that the woman who was with Samuels as he was having his medical emergency was desperate to save him. It should provide proof to those who have insinuated that some kind of foul play was responsible for his passing.

On the call placed Thursday, the woman with Samuels tells the emergency operator she believes he is experiencing an issue with his heart — possibly an irregular rhythm — while she continues to perform CPR.

The woman, who identifies herself as a nurse, says it’s her first time at Samuels’ apartment — and has trouble giving the 911 operator Kevin Samuels’ address.

According to the police report, the woman Kevin said he began experiencing chest pains Thursday morning before collapsing.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kevin Samuels’ Death Confirmed by His Mother (She Found Out on Social Media) | WATCH His LAST Video

Kevin Samuels - Instagram
Kevin Samuels – Instagram

As the call continues, the situation gets more desperate, the caller says he’s turning blue — and asks if the 911 operator can assist in calling his building’s front desk and ask if they had an AED in hopes to revive Samuels. Unfortunately, the front office was closed.

And unfortunately, as we reported, Samuels, who was known for the controversial dating advice he gave out on social media, passed away last Thursday. He was only 57.

Listen to the call below via the IG embed.

Previous articleTulsa Notwithstanding, Reparations Still a Tough Sell
Next articleFlorida Truck Driver Arrested After Attempting to Set His Baby on Fire
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO