Kevin Samuels’ 911 Call Shows Woman Desperately Trying to Save His Life | LISTEN

*Via TMZ, audio from the Kevin Samuels 911 call, clearly shows that the woman who was with Samuels as he was having his medical emergency was desperate to save him. It should provide proof to those who have insinuated that some kind of foul play was responsible for his passing.

On the call placed Thursday, the woman with Samuels tells the emergency operator she believes he is experiencing an issue with his heart — possibly an irregular rhythm — while she continues to perform CPR.

The woman, who identifies herself as a nurse, says it’s her first time at Samuels’ apartment — and has trouble giving the 911 operator Kevin Samuels’ address.

According to the police report, the woman Kevin said he began experiencing chest pains Thursday morning before collapsing.

As the call continues, the situation gets more desperate, the caller says he’s turning blue — and asks if the 911 operator can assist in calling his building’s front desk and ask if they had an AED in hopes to revive Samuels. Unfortunately, the front office was closed.

And unfortunately, as we reported, Samuels, who was known for the controversial dating advice he gave out on social media, passed away last Thursday. He was only 57.

Listen to the call below via the IG embed.