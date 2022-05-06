Kevin Samuels’ Death Confirmed by His Mother (She Found Out on Social Media) | WATCH His LAST Video

*Kevin Samuels, the YouTuber who became known for his controversial relationship advice, has indeed died. His mother confirmed the tragic news to NBC.

Rumors of his death first circulated on social media Thursday night, sending users into a frenzy. However, multiple outlets claimed that Atlanta Police confirmed his passing in a statement.

One police report stated that a woman “met Mr. Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him. That early morning. Mr. Samuels complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her and proceeded to notify 911.”

The woman “also said she requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr. Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse. Grady bus #741. Mr. Samuels was later transported to Piedmont Hospital by Grady bus #741.” Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital, police said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DA Won’t Charge Isaiah Lee (Chappelle’s Attacker) – But City Attorney Will

When contacted Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information. However, his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, also declined to release details about what happened. She said she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels Reportedly Dead at Age 56