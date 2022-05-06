Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Kevin Samuels’ Death Confirmed by His Mother (She Found Out on Social Media) | WATCH His LAST Video

By Fisher Jack
0

*Kevin Samuels, the YouTuber who became known for his controversial relationship advice, has indeed died. His mother confirmed the tragic news to NBC.

Rumors of his death first circulated on social media Thursday night, sending users into a frenzy. However, multiple outlets claimed that Atlanta Police confirmed his passing in a statement.

One police report stated that a woman “met Mr. Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him. That early morning. Mr. Samuels complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her and proceeded to notify 911.”

The woman “also said she requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr. Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse. Grady bus #741. Mr. Samuels was later transported to Piedmont Hospital by Grady bus #741.” Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital, police said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DA Won’t Charge Isaiah Lee (Chappelle’s Attacker) – But City Attorney Will

Kevin Samuels via Facebook
Kevin Samuels – Facebook

When contacted Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information. However, his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, also declined to release details about what happened. She said she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Controversial YouTube Star Kevin Samuels Reportedly Dead at Age 56

Previous articleMarlon Wayans Has Hilarious Reaction to Meeting His WHITE Irish Cousin 🙂 | WATCH
Next articleRochester Teacher Under Fire for ‘Cotton Picking’ Lesson About Slavery
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO