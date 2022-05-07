‘Bel-Air’ Becomes Peacock’s Most Successful Original Series

*“Bel-Air,” which premiered on February 13, has broken records for subscribers, usage, and upgrades since it debuted on Peacock, quickly becoming the streaming service’s most successful original series. All episodes of the first season are currently available to stream. It is so popular that work on its second season is in the making, thanks to public demand. It is expected out in 2023.

On Monday, Peacock announced that at least 8 million accounts had viewed the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot.

“We’re elated at the positive response to Bel-Air and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Week after week, Bel-Air captivated audiences… we can’t wait for what’s in store for season two.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: The Potash Twins Release ‘Hornography’ Featuring Robert Glasper

The series is a new-generation, dramatic remake of the ‘90s sitcom that first brought Will Smith onto TV screens. The new series premiered on Super Bowl Sunday with three episodes. It is inspired by pilot director Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that took a new look at the original sitcom. The modern series takes a raw, fresh approach to this world of style, swagger, and inspiration while taking an in-depth look into Will Smith’s complicated journey through a new lens.

“We strategically launched the series in February amid two of the biggest sporting events, the Olympics and Super Bowl, making Bel-Air a cornerstone of our most-streamed month in Peacock history,” explained Kelly Campbell, Peacock President. “We couldn’t be more excited to dive deeper into this story next season.”

Jabari Banks stars in “Bel-Air” as Will Smith; Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks; Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks; Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks; Jordan L. Jones as Jazz; Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks; Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey; Coco Jones as Hilary Banks; and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The executive producers of the series are Morgan Cooper, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. It is a production of Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.