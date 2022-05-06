Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

Stephen A. Smith Blasted for Being an ‘Uncle Tom’ After Kyrie Irving Rant

By Ny MaGee
0

Stephen A Smith (Getty)
Stephen A. Smith (Getty)

*Former NBA player Stephon Marbury blasted Stephen A. Smith for being an “Uncle Tome” after Smith’s rant about Kyrie Irving on ESPN’s “First Take” last week.

“We are witnessing one of the most delusional athletes in American history,” Smith said about Kyrie. 

Marbury responded, “We are witnessing one of the biggest uncle Tom’s on the planet in @stephenasmith.”

Smith clapped back on “First Take,” saying: “I’m not going to insult Stephon Marbury. I will say Stephon Marbury has had a problem with me since 2009 because we thought he was a bit bizarre when he was eating Vaseline, literally on video — like it was a bunch of cheeseburgers. Like, gobbling Vaseline.”

READ MORE: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Against Colin Kaepernick NFL Comeback | WATCH

Marbury caught wind of his remarks and made clear in a tweet that he has had a problem with Smith ever since the media personality “was calling yourself a source after Larry Brown was feeding you information which were lies that you reported to build your reputation,” Marbury tweeted.

“You never put your name on the lies. You break down black athletes for gain and fame,” he added.

Smith often catches heat for his harsh criticism of Black NBA players. Addressing his critics last week in a tweet, Smith asked, “I’m only supposed to be complimentary?” he said in response to Jamie Foxx’s condemning his take on Nets player Ben Simmons

“I’m calling out a Kyrie and a Ben Simmons because of their impact and effect on the black athlete. When you go to the collective bargaining table, and [the owners] use them as an example to try to minimize their contribution to players, that’s about those players. That’s about the black athlete,” said Smith.

Previous articleMet Gala: Discrimination, Inequality Plague Star Studded Event at Taxpayers Expense – Black Owned Media Kept Out
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO