ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Against Colin Kaepernick NFL Comeback | WATCH

*Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want to hear anything about Colin Kaepernick‘s new attempts to rejoin the NFL. Smith says he is sick and tired of hearing about it.

“…utter nonsense. I’m sick of it,” Smith said in an episode of his ESPN show “First Take.”

Kaepernick is reportedly desperate to join NFL to the point he says he is willing to accept a backup quarterback position.

In 2016, Kaepernick was so disappointed when he lost his QB position with the San Francisco 49ers that he refused to stand during the national anthem preceding the start of the game.

When the reporters questioned him about it, he changed tack, opting to get down on one knee instead of just sitting on the bench. He then claimed he was kneeling to protest against racial injustice, police brutality, and oppression in the US.

In 2017, he decided to pull out of his contract with the 49ers. He became a free agent, after which the NFL blacklisted him. Kaepernick, in turn, sued the NF LIN 2019. He won a multi-million dollar settlement. Even after all that, Kaepernick now says he is willing to return and accept a backup quarterback position if an NFL team signs him.

But Stephen A. Smith thinks this should not happen. On Tuesday, Smith, who has always been one of Kaepernick’s diehard supporters, told him off.

“My brother, you ain’t played in five years. We don’t know what you can do, but we still believe in you. I believe Colin Kaepernick could be on an NFL team right now and help a team despite being gone for five years because I think he’s that gifted. That ain’t the point!” Smith said.

But he didn’t stop there. He went on: “The point is coaches, players and executives all answer to owners of those respective football teams and they don’t want to touch you… I understand your point about not trusting them, hell we don’t trust them. But we were willing to fight for you, you didn’t want to listen to anybody. And now the NFL is saying, ratings are up 10% from the year before. Super Bowl ratings were up 6%. We got some of the best numbers since 2015, that’s without Colin Kaepernick. Why would we invite this trouble? Who didn’t know they were gonna do that? Who didn’t warn Colin Kaepernick they weren’t gonna do that?”

He didn’t stop there either. He added: “That’s why we told you. Go work out. Show what you can do and let the momentum build to force their hand. But you didn’t wanna play. You didn’t wanna talk. And that’s why you’re still doing interviews instead of throwing touchdowns.”