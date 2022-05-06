CeeLo Green Recalls Robbing People, Confronted by Victims Years Later

*CeeLo Green has revealed that he used to rob people during his youth and was later confronted by some of his victims.

“I was robbing people by myself. You have to understand, I didn’t have any friends and I was not in school. My mom did not know. I dropped out of school, so I was fronting like I was [still] going,” the singer, 46, tells Page Six exclusively.

“So I would leave in the morning when school started at the same time every day. I used to ride the train all day. I was like 13, 14, 15 then. I was young.”

CeeLo says he robbed people to get by, and would later encounter some of his victims.

“I had a young dude come up to me and say, ‘You don’t remember me, but I remember you’. He said, ‘I was a victim of your robbery,’” he said about the encounter.

“I used to take people’s shoes and take peoples jackets and stuff like that. I would hang out at the train station and rob people. This was like ’87, ’88. I was the guy taking people’s Jordans, unfortunately.

“He basically said, ‘You took my shoes at Hightower station,’ which is a MARTA train station in Atlanta, Georgia. And I said, ‘Sir, I’m so sorry. That was so long ago. I was so young and ignorant. Please forgive me.’ Then he said, ‘I already forgive you. I forgive you 1,000 times.’ He said, ‘Your music let me know that it was an intervention in your life and healing. I was able to heal from your healing.’”

Green went on to reveal that a woman once left a comment under one of his Instagram posts that he “had robbed her, too,” said the artist.

“I remember I robbed her at a bus stop for her jacket. I’m not proud of that stuff,” he recalls.

“All the good I proceeded to do has been intentional. My career has been intentional. It’s very concentrated for productivity’s sake because I actually love people. Music has a lot to do with being my love language,” he said.

“If the music did not happen … that’s the thing, I think the music would have happened. I was not as received or welcomed as I would like to be, but maybe that was just negativity within me. People were seemingly negative toward me,” Green added.

“I just acted out because I didn’t feel accepted. … I will keep my distance because I’m not one to be bullied. I’m not gonna be the victim, and I wasn’t. Life is a boot camp, and you have to make it through the basic training.”