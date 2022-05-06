Friday, May 6, 2022
Taraji P. Henson Returns to Host 2022 BET Awards

By Ny MaGee
BET Awards 2021, Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

*Taraji P. Henson will return to host the BET Awards set to go down live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angels in June.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” the Empire actress shared in a statement, Vibe reports. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

Henson inked an overall deal with BET Studios back in March and will produce and star in content for the network through her TPH Entertainment production company.

READ MORE: Taraji P. Henson to Play Shug Avery in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical

Taraji
Taraji P. Henson

We previously reported that she is set to star film musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” as Shug Avery. The film is due in December 2023.

As reported by Variety, the forthcoming Warner Bros. movie musical is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical from Marsha Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, which was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning epistolary novel by Alice Walker

The upcoming film follows the classic 1985 film adaptation from director Steven Spielberg and centers on Celie, a Black Southern woman who struggles to find her identity amid decades of abuse. Whoopi Goldberg played Celie in Spielberg’s film. 

Bazawule will direct the movie musical from a script penned by Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) and based on Alice Walker’s novel. Bazawule is best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.”

Spielberg, Quincy Jones (who produced Spielberg’s 1985 version) and Oprah Winfrey (who starred in the film and was nominated for an Oscar) signed on as producers for Bazawule’s project in 2018, around the time the project was first announced. 

Henson joins previously announced stars Corey Hawkins (as Harpo) and singer H.E.R. has been cast as Squeak (played by Rae Dawn Chong in Spielberg’s film).

The 2022 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

