Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Katt Williams: World War III | Date Announcement & Key Art Debut

By Fisher Jack
0

KATT WILLIAMS 2ND ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIAL: WORLD WAR III – Set To Premiere Globally on Netflix on May 17, 2022

Katt Williams - World War lll
Katt Williams – World War lll

      • World War III marks Katt Williams’ 12th comedy special and the second original comedy special on Netflix, including Great America. 
      • The special was filmed at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas in January 2022.
      • Katt Williams directs and serves as Executive Producer alongside Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.
      • Logline: In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III.
      • Katt Williams is also participating in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Tickets and additional information can be found at NetflixisaJokefest.com.
Previous articleThe Rewards & Challenges of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ | Watch!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO