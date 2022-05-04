Katt Williams: World War III | Date Announcement & Key Art Debut

KATT WILLIAMS 2ND ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIAL: WORLD WAR III – Set To Premiere Globally on Netflix on May 17, 2022

World War III marks Katt Williams ’ 12th comedy special and the second original comedy special on Netflix, including Great America. The special was filmed at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas in January 2022. Katt Williams directs and serves as Executive Producer alongside Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson. Logline: In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III. Katt Williams is also participating in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Tickets and additional information can be found at NetflixisaJokefest.com.

