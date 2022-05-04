Katt Williams: World War III | Date Announcement & Key Art Debut

KATT WILLIAMS 2ND ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIAL: WORLD WAR III – Set To Premiere Globally on Netflix on May 17, 2022
- World War III marks Katt Williams’ 12th comedy special and the second original comedy special on Netflix, including Great America.
- The special was filmed at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas in January 2022.
- Katt Williams directs and serves as Executive Producer alongside Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.
- Logline: In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III.
- Katt Williams is also participating in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Tickets and additional information can be found at NetflixisaJokefest.com.
