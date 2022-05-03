Charlamagne tha God Grilled About His ‘Hatred’ for Black Women | WATCH

*Charlamagne tha God appeared recently on Ziwe Fumudoh’s late-night talk show, during which he was grilled about his hatred for Black women.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil Mama, Mo’Nique, Cassie, Azelia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” Ziwe said, to which Charlamagne responded, “Beefs is a strong word.”

“You’ve maligned Black women,” Ziwe said. “So, why do you hate Black women, exactly?” she asked.

Charlamagne went on to say that he actually loves Black women, but admitted, “I guess I can see where people would say that, if you want to take those three or four times and put them together in a montage.”

i asked charlamagne about his beefs with black women pic.twitter.com/8O3By8x1s8 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2022

Elsewhere in the conversation, Charlamagne said the last time he cheated on his long-suffering Black wife was in 2016.

Ziwe concluded by asking Charlamagne to donate 100% of his salary to Black women’s reparations, of course he declined.

As noted by SandraRose, “Charlamagne revamped his image after a Black woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Thanks to his friends in high places, The Breakfast Club co-host was not charged,” the outlet writes.

Watch his full conversation with Ziwe via the YouTube clip below.