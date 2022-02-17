‘Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God’ Returns This Summer

*New York, NY – MTV Entertainment Group today announced that Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God, created and hosted by multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey and executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Aaron McGruder, has been renewed for a second season and slated to premiere this summer. Leading up to the series return, Charlamagne will host a special series of exclusive, intimate one-on-one interviews as an extension of Tha God’s Honest Truth, which will feature notable names in entertainment, politics, comedy, publishing, and more.

“We are building a cultural institution with ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDB infuriate,” said Charlamagne. “It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV Show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all!! Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without!! I THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!”

“There is no one on television like Charlamagne,” said Colbert. “I’m excited to see what Truths Tha God gets Honest about in Season 2 of TGHT!”

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and its struck a chord with audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group and Head of Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation for Paramount+. “We are thrilled to build on our dynamic partnership with Charlamagne, Stephen Colbert, Aaron McGruder and Karen Kinney as we gear up for season two of ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’.”

With a unique signature interview style that appeals to a young, diverse audience, Tha God’s Honest Truth capped off its critically acclaimed inaugural season by welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris for a candid conversation that trended nationwide for several days. Additional first season celebrity guests included: Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey, Soulja Boy, and more.

Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, Stephen Colbert, Rachael Edwards (who also serves as Showrunner), Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Licht and Norm Aladjem are executive producers of Tha God’s Honest Truth. Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Follow Tha God’s Honest Truth on social Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter for updates and information about the upcoming new season.

About Charlamagne Tha God:

Born and raised as Lenard (Larry) McKelvey in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Charlamagne started his journey to becoming a world-renowned media personality when he worked as a radio intern while attending night school. After various stints on air in South Carolina, he landed a life-changing opportunity to become second mic to legendary radio icon Wendy Williams. Then, in 2010, Charlamagne helped establish The Breakfast Club, the most successful hip-hop show in radio history, recently inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Universally recognized as the key driver behind the morning show, alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Charlamagne’s relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the uninhibited questions audiences most wanted to hear helped propel The Breakfast Club’s meteoric rise to success.

A groundbreaking philanthropist, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, bestselling author and highly sought-after cultural architect, Charlamagne is committed to building an inclusive empire designed to inspire, empower and elevate the next generation of culture-shifting Black creatives. With a deeply personal vision to help address the unmet and underserved emotional needs of Black people worldwide, Charlamagne founded the Mental Wealth Alliance (MWA), which supports state-of-the-art mental health services to Black people in need while building a long-term system of generational support for Black communities.