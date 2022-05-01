Tyga Takes Legal & Monetary Loss – His Wavy Baby Sneakers Look Too Much Like Vans

*Tyga finds himself in the middle of another lawsuit. This time, his sneakers’ creativity is at the center of confusion.⁠

⁠

#Billboard reports that #NewYork based design studio MSCHF is going at it with Vans’ legal team to determine if the rapper’s “Wavy Baby” sneakers are illegal knockoffs. MSCHF is the same company responsible for Lil Nas X’s Satan blood-drawn shoes.⁠

⁠

MSCHF claims the “Wavy Baby” shoes that look similar to the original Vans “Old Skool” collection are free speech, and Tyga is protected under the First Amendment.⁠

⁠

Tyga says the shoes sold out within 10 minutes.⁠

Megan Bannigan, a part of the MSCHF legal team, says, “These shoes comment on consumerism, on the absurdity of sneakerhead culture,” Bannigan reportedly told the judge. “This was released as an art project. It was not released in competition with Vans.”⁠

⁠

The judge has yet to give a ruling after the hearing. However, requests the production of the end of the shoe and that the rapper doesn’t sell any further shoes. MSCHF team did confirm that the shoes were inspired by Vans “Old Skool” sneakers by “the cultural and physical anchor when creating its art.”

