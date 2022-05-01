Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeNewsLegal
Business

Tyga Takes Legal & Monetary Loss – His Wavy Baby Sneakers Look Too Much Like Vans

By Fisher Jack
0

Tyga - Wavy Baby (Instagram)
Tyga – Wavy Baby (Instagram)

*Tyga finds himself in the middle of another lawsuit. This time, his sneakers’ creativity is at the center of confusion.⁠

#Billboard reports that #NewYork based design studio MSCHF is going at it with Vans’ legal team to determine if the rapper’s “Wavy Baby” sneakers are illegal knockoffs. MSCHF is the same company responsible for Lil Nas X’s Satan blood-drawn shoes.⁠

MSCHF claims the “Wavy Baby” shoes that look similar to the original Vans “Old Skool” collection are free speech, and Tyga is protected under the First Amendment.⁠

Tyga says the shoes sold out within 10 minutes.⁠

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bad News for DaBaby – He’s Charged with Felony Battery | VIDEO

Tyga - Wavy Baby (Instagram)
Tyga – Wavy Baby (Instagram)

Megan Bannigan, a part of the MSCHF legal team, says, “These shoes comment on consumerism, on the absurdity of sneakerhead culture,” Bannigan reportedly told the judge. “This was released as an art project. It was not released in competition with Vans.”⁠

The judge has yet to give a ruling after the hearing. However, requests the production of the end of the shoe and that the rapper doesn’t sell any further shoes. MSCHF team did confirm that the shoes were inspired by Vans “Old Skool” sneakers by “the cultural and physical anchor when creating its art.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Charles Young: The First Black US Army Colonel is Promoted to Brigadier General … A Century After His Death | VIDEOs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleEUR Theater Review: ‘Tootsie The Musical’ – Tootsie Experiences Diversity
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO