Bad News for DaBaby – He’s Charged with Felony Battery | VIDEO

*Another day, another problem for DaBaby. The rapper is now facing criminal charges over an alleged attack on a man during a music video shoot.

According to @tmz_tv, DaBaby has been hit with felony battery by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office over the incident that went down in December last year. The alleged victim, Gary Pagar, was left with serious injuries.

So, what happened? DaBaby and his team reportedly rented a mansion that Pagar manages in L.A. Pagar and he says he was told it was going to be a vacation place for the entertainer and his friends. Pagar says he made clear that there was a guest limit, no more than 12… to which he claims DaBaby’s management team agreed to in a rental agreement. However, Pagar says he became aware there were way more than 12 people at the property during their week-long stay. From there, he complained to DaBaby’s team, but they reportedly assured him that they wouldn’t be there for long. On Dec. 2, Pagar says he visited the pad himself and realized they were shooting a music video there with a film crew and a ton of other people. He believes it was over 40 people there. Pagar tried to shut the whole thing down by talking to DaBaby, but that’s when things apparently went left.

Not only does DaBaby have to deal with the charges above, surprise, but he is also currently facing a slew of legal battles.

A resurfaced video shows he shot an 18-year-old dead in a North Carolina Walmart in 2018, although his lawyer is claiming self-defense.

Another video from just last week shows DaBaby swinging on his own artist (see video below), but that got lost in the mix after he reportedly shot a home intruder last month.