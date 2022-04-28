Tyra Banks to EP New Series About Teen Drag Queens | VIDEO

*discovery+ has announced the new series “Generation Drag,” which follows five teens and their families as they prepare to participate at Dragutante, a drag show for LGBTQ+ teens.

Tyra Banks serves as an executive producer on the series that will give viewers “an intimate look at the lives of these families as they courageously support their kids who are navigating their true identities,” per Broadway World.

Check out the trailer below.

Here’s more from the report:

Generation Drag follows Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela as they prep for Dragutante – a first-of-its-kind drag ball event for teens and tweens. Alongside them are their parents who are on their own path of learning how to guide a child who wants to embrace drag, and oftentimes, they must step outside their comfort zone in an effort to be there for their children who are still finding themselves.

“In this heartfelt and joyous coming of age series, Generation Drag celebrates a group of amazingly talented teens who put their creativity, passion, and talent on center stage,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela may only be in their teens, yet they are well beyond their years in being true to themselves and recognizing the importance of living authentically. Their story is an inspiration to express yourself at any age!”

“I have such admiration and respect for these teens. They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them,” says Executive Producer Tyra Banks. “These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honored to share their stories. I can’t wait for these popping personalities to show their fierceness to the world.”

All six episodes of the series drop Wednesday, June 1st on discovery+.

As expected, the series has triggered many social media users who have dubbed “Generation Drag” a program for “child abusers” and “groomers”.

“Wow, so Tyra is going to tarnish her legacy with this foolishness?, commented one person on YouTube.

As reported by SandraRose, Twitter users have expressed outrage over Tyra’s involvement with the series. While the former supermodel does not appear in the trailer, the outlet notes that “The public worries that Tyra’s in-your-face criticism may be too difficult for some of the youngsters to handle.”

One Twitter user wrote: “She wants to give traumatic experiences to younger people at this point.”

Another user tweeted: “Isn’t the consensus that she’s been terrible to the self esteem of young people from America’s Next Top Model? Now they want to subject teenagers to her?”

And a third person tweeted: “Not her homophobic a*s 😐 you cannot be serious.”