Wednesday, April 27, 2022
R&B Singer Jazmine Talks Her ‘Bridgerton’-inspired Music Video ‘Money and Cars’ | EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
singer Jazmine

*We caught up with R&B singer Jazmine to dish about their hot new “Bridgerton”-inspired music video “Money and Cars.”

Directed by Melissa Eno Effa, the visuals for the track gained the attention of the “Bridgerton” Netflix team and features a cameo from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. Watch the video via the YouTube clip below.

Jazmine counts Burruss as one of her mentors, and she is also backed by Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and Tamar Braxton

In our exclusive conversation with the rising star, Jazmine talks about the inspiration behind “Money and Cars,” video, as well as her dream of joining the “Bridgerton” cast and she also shares deets about her new role on Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” series. 

Check out our Q&A with Jazmine via the clip below

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

