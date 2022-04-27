R&B Singer Jazmine Talks Her ‘Bridgerton’-inspired Music Video ‘Money and Cars’ | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with R&B singer Jazmine to dish about their hot new “Bridgerton”-inspired music video “Money and Cars.”

Directed by Melissa Eno Effa, the visuals for the track gained the attention of the “Bridgerton” Netflix team and features a cameo from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. Watch the video via the YouTube clip below.

Jazmine counts Burruss as one of her mentors, and she is also backed by Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and Tamar Braxton.

In our exclusive conversation with the rising star, Jazmine talks about the inspiration behind “Money and Cars,” video, as well as her dream of joining the “Bridgerton” cast and she also shares deets about her new role on Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” series.

Check out our Q&A with Jazmine via the clip below