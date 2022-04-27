Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Critics Doubting She Was Shot by Tory Lanez

*Megan Thee Stallion clapped back at critics who have too much negative to say about her new interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

As we previously reported, during the conversation Megan addressed the 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the incident. Several fans of Tory take issue with Meg being able to discuss the case publicly, while Lanez has been prohibited by a judge from speaking on it.

“Crazy how Meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation,” one hater tweeted. To which Megan responded: “So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks … but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw? F*CK YALL.”

Megan ultimately deleted her initial tweet after it ignited a series of hateful comments from folks who don’t believe she was shot by Tory.

Speaking to Gayle King, the hip-hop star recounted the argument that ensued prior to the shooting. Megan said she and Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, along with her female friend, got into argument after leaving a party at Kyle Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills. Megan says the argument was over her being ready to leave while the others didn’t want to go.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan Thee Stallion told King. “It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

“The argument was with the two people in the back seat. So I asked the driver to pull the car over. Like, I’m done with this. And I should have stayed out of the car. Like, I should have not got back in the car. And they was like, ‘Megan, just get back in the car. We’re almost there.’ And, like, just, ‘Get back in.’ So I get back in the car. It’s… getting worse,” she said.

The argument escalated, and Megan said she got out of the car and that’s when Lanez allegedly fired a gun at her feet.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan suffered minor injuries to her feet during the shooting and was treated at a hospital.

“He’s apologizing, like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me.”

Megan went on to explain to King why she initially lied to the police about the shooting.

