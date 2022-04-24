Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2020 Shooting for FIRST Time on TV with Gayle King | WATCHSneakPreview

*Tomorrow (04/25/22) on CBS MORNINGS, music megastar Megan Thee Stallion sits down exclusively with CBS MORNINGS co-host Gayle King for her first TV interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez. Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the alleged shooting.

Transcript:

GAYLE KING: There was an argument in the car?

MEGAN THEE STALLION: It– it was a argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff.

GAYLE KING: Yes.

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Like, we fuss about silly sh– silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.

GAYLE KING: It shouldn’t have escalated to–

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Right. So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, “Oh, my God.”

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Like, he shot a couple of times. And I– I was so scared–

GAYLE KING: So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he–

MEGAN THEE STALLION: He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, “Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.” Like–

GAYLE KING: Were you afraid for your life at that time?

MEGAN THEE STALLION: I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.

source: CBS News Communications