Woman Seeks At Least $5M from Trey Songz After Sexual Assault Caught on Camera | WATCH

*Trey Songz is being accused once again of sexual assault and this time the act was caught on camera.

A woman is accusing the R&B crooner of forcibly removing her breast from her bikini top, and video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Per TMZ, the woman in the clip, Megan Johnson, says the incident occurred in August 2013 during a party at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Here’s more from the outlet:

A new letter from attorneys George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell on Thursday claims the R&B star came up behind Johnson, pulled the top, and chanted “titties in the open” four times. (The video appears to feature him saying “titty in the open.”) Her team says she was embarrassed by the incident and is seeking damages over lasting emotional distress and self-harm.

Johnson wants him to pay her at least $5million

“I am sure this letter does not come as a surprise to you,” the message to Songz reads. “One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken. Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken. Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.”

The letter claims Johnson recalls “holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again.” The woman wants her legal team to “explore all reasonable settlement offers that exceed $5 million.”

Johnson’s case is the latest in a slew of sexual assault allegations leveled against the artist. We reported earlier that Joe Budden’s former podcast co-host Rory has compared Songz to disgraced artist R.Kelly.

Songz, like Kellz, has been accused of a slew of sexual assaults on women.

“In 15 years however f**k long it’s gonna be, that Trey Songz doc is gonna be crazier than the R.Kelly one,” said Rory during an Instagram Live session, cassiuslife.com reports. “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey, beats the sh*t out of women. Like he’s the scum of the f***ing Earth. Trey Songz is fucking disgusting. Like, his doc is going to surpass, if you ever thought you could surpass an R.Kelly doc, I promise you in 15 years Trey Songz will. He’s an awful human being, like a terrible, terrible f***ing human being. Somebody is going to knock him the f*** out.”