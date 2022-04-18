Podcast Host Claims Trey Songz is ‘Nasty, Abusive, Rapey’

*Joe Budden’s former podcast co-host Rory has compared singer Trey Songz to disgraced artist R.Kelly.

Songz, like Kellz, has been accused of a slew of sexual assaults on women, and he’s facing a $20 million dollar lawsuit

“In 15 years however f**k long it’s gonna be, that Trey Songz doc is gonna be crazier than the R.Kelly one,” said Rory during an Instagram Live session, cassiuslife.com reports. “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey, beats the sh*t out of women. Like he’s the scum of the f***ing Earth. Trey Songz is fucking disgusting. Like, his doc is going to surpass, if you ever thought you could surpass an R.Kelly doc, I promise you in 15 years Trey Songz will. He’s an awful human being, like a terrible, terrible f***ing human being. Somebody is going to knock him the f*** out.”

READ MORE: Trey Songz Accused of Raping Woman in New $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Everything I’ve already said awhile go just be coming out months later . #SurvivingTreySongz documentary by #Netflix pic.twitter.com/caZwDuzwZb — THE 🐐 (@GOTCITYTEA) April 16, 2022

We reported earlier that a woman hit Songz with a $20 million sexual assault case, claiming he raped her at his home on March 24, 2016. The unidentified woman said they initially had a consensual relationship but Songz allegedly became a “savage rapist,” she said in the lawsuit, as reported by Complex.

We also reported that former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has accused Trey of raping her. Gonzalez tweeted in December “Trey Songz is a rapist,” amid reports that he was hit was a $20 million dollar lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually abused her in 2018 after attending a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s mansion.

Actress Keke Palmer previously revealed that Songz used sexual intimidation to coerce her to appear in his “Pick up The Phone” music video in 2017.

Rory claims he knows at least 15-20 women personally who all have similar disturbing experiences with Trey.

“This isn’t one story. This is personal that I know with, and I’m not even exaggerating, close to 15-20 women, all with the exact same experience. That I know not to be liars at all,” said Rory.

Earlier this month, Songz was cleared in a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas.

“I’m not talking about the charges he was charged with. I have no idea who the f*** charged him for the sh*t. I’m talking about my personal experience with women I know personally. He’s an awful human being,” Rory said.