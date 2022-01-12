Trey Songz Accused of Rape By Former UNLV Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

*Trey Songz and his pervy reputation are back making headlines, and this time for allegedly raping former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted in December “Trey Songz is a rapist,” amid reports that he was hit was a $20 million dollar lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually abused her in 2018 after attending a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s mansion.

In a lengthy message shared on social media, Gonzalez detailed her allegation against Songz but did not make clear when the incident occurred.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 11), Gonzalez wrote, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

In her message, Gonzalez extended support to women who have experienced sexual assault, noting her “love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

She referred to Trey by his birth name, Tremaine Neverson, and encouraged sexual assault victims to speak out and name their abusers.

“Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,” Gonzalez wrote.

After requesting “privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all my legal options,” she said her attorney, George Vrabeck, should be contacted for further questions.

Songz has been linked to a string of alleged physical assaults against women. In May, he reportedly hit a woman’s car and her hand following an argument. He is also the subject of an ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a woman that took place in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Songz has reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly punching a bartender working at a Cardi B concert in 2019.

Meanwhile, KeKe Palmer previously threatened to sue the R&B crooner for filming her as part of a music video during a party that she did not approve of. The actress claimed Trey used “sexual intimidation” to use her likeness in the video.