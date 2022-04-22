LisaRaye McCoy & Monique Coleman Star in GREED: A SEVEN DEADLY SINS STORY on Lifetime | WATCHclips

*Lifetime’s Seven Deadly Sins Anthology movie installment, Greed, from executive producers T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson continue this Saturday, April 23 at 8/7c. Based on the series of books by Victoria Christopher Murray, Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story is headlined by Monique Coleman (A Christmas Dance Reunion), LisaRaye McCoy (A House Divided), Eric Benét (Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Nathan Witte (Merry Liddle Christmas Baby). Below are the movie descriptions and premiere dates.

Interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) had it all – a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte). But greed threatens to destroy everything when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

