Blac Chyna Admits During Kardashian Trial That She Hasn’t Paid Taxes In Years

*Blac Chyna was questioned about her finances during her testimony for the ongoing trial between herself and Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Thursday, Kardashians’ defense lawyer, Michael Rhodes grilled the former stripper about her taxes and Chyna (born Angela White) admitted she hadn’t filed since 2018 or 2019.

Here’s more from TMZ:

She says the last filing was for her businesses — Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Blac Chyna Inc. … she tells Rhodes the last time she personally filed was back in 2015. She also said she doesn’t have any personal bank accounts. Chyna also revealed she’d made about $2 million in 2020, 2019 and 2018 … and makes money through celebrity appearances — like $25k for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. However, her main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she’s made $1 million.

READ MORE: In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Chyna is currently facing off with the Kardashians in court over her 2017 series “Rob & Chyna”. She claims the family used their power and influence to get the show canceled after the network agreed to a second season, TMZ reports.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch, testified Thursday that Chyna allegedly threatened to kill her daughter Kylie, 24, and was physically abusive toward Kylie’s ex Tyga — who is also the father of Chyna’s 9-year-old son, King Cairo, PEOPLE reports.

Black Chyna also testified this week that she was joking when she pointed a Glock at Rob Kardashian’s head…and wrapped (an) iPhone cord around his neck. Chyna and Rob are parents of 5-year-old daughter Dream.

As we previously reported, she said she and Rob were celebrating their show being picked up for a second season. They were fooling around doing some ratchet stuff in the house…having fun.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney argued in court that Chyna “wanted” the Kardashian name and “would say or do anything to be part of this family.”