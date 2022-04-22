Friday, April 22, 2022
Arabian Prince of N.W.A. Reinventing Healthcare System Through Metaverse

By Ny MaGee
0

Arabian Prince
Musician The Arabian Prince, founding member of NWA, attends the 13th annual Freestyle Festival at The Queen Mary on May 5, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

*Arabian Prince, a founding member of hip hop’s N.W.A. is reinventing the American healthcare system through the metaverse. 

The Compton, California native is building a “photo-realistic digital twin” of the U.S healthcare system, where patients can access affordable doctors, feedback from healthcare professionals as well as fill prescriptions, NFT Evening reports. 

“We didn’t want to do something that looks like the other metaverses, that looks very cartoony,” Arabian Prince, born Kim Renard Nazel, told MarketWatch. “And we knew with health care, you have to be serious about it. You can’t have somebody that looks like Luigi from Mario Brothers talking to you as a doctor.”

OTHER NEWS: Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Here’s more from NFT Evening:

Prince taught himself how to code and use computers from the ages of 14-16, in order to program and produce electronic hip-hop and dance music. He then turned visual effects into a second career while still in N.W.A. Now 56 and living in Marina del Rey, he says he’s using Nvidia Corp.’s 3-D platform Omniverse and Epic Games Inc.’s Unreal Engine to build the first medical metaverse, known as MdDao.

Much of the actual funding for MdDao is expected to come from paid members, according to Prince. The price for a one-time ownership fee is $1,500 to $3,000 for professionals; $750-$1,500 for the health and wellness community; and $300-$750 or lower for patients and others, he says. The fee enables someone to receive voting rights and decide what will be in the metaverse. A token system would also be used to reward users for healthy behavior. A total of 25 to 30 people make up the project’s tech team, according to Prince.

“We have been speaking with Arabian Prince about his project and their plans to use Omniverse for building their virtual world. It’s not a partnership as of now, it’s first about working together. We’re excited about his project,” said Richard Kerris, vice president of Nvidia’s Omniverse Platform Development, in an email, per the report. 

It could take up to eight months to a year for the platform to up and running for users. 

“There’s a lot of places — people in rural communities, people in the inner cities — that don’t have health care, that don’t have connectivity. But one thing pretty much everybody has is a phone. If we can make it so that you can interact and get health care directly from your smartphone — that’s kinda where we’re going with this,” said Prince. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee

