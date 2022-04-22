Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

*The passenger that was aboard the same flight as Mike Tyson, and seen on video bothering the boxing legend, has an extensive criminal record.

The man, identified as Melvin Townsend III, has had a few encounters with cops. As @tmz_tv reports, Mr. Townsend has been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property. The 36-year-old once broke into a property back in 2018 and allegedly stole a trailer that he hitched to his pickup. As for the drug possession offense, that was reportedly for oxycodone. Official docs don’t mention other specifics, TMZ notes. Now, it was said that he served time in the slammer… twice! One for 20 months and another time for 15 months.

This definitely might help Mike if Townsend ever decides to take any legal action against the legendary athlete. As we previously reported, Townsend was captured on video where he appeared to be harassing Mike after they boarded the flight Wednesday from San Francisco to Miami. Before take-off, Townsend, who was sitting behind Mike, was goofing around. Mike’s team claims Townsend threw a water bottle at him and that’s what set the legendary boxer off. The boxing champ loaded a couple of punches on him, leaving him bloodied. Both men got off the plane and were met by cops. At the time, Townsend said he didn’t want to press charges and they both were free to go.

It doesn’t look like Iron Mike isn’t worried about any potential fallout from the airplane beatdown of Townsend.

That’s because video of the incident definitely shows Townsend jawing at Tyson nonstop, and sources close to Mike say the guy even threw a water bottle at the champ before the fists started flying, reports TMZ.

The San Francisco Police Dept. says cops responded to the scene and detained 2 people they believed to be involved in the incident, treating one for non-life-threatening injuries, but say the person who was injured refused to cooperate with their investigation.

Hmmm, we wonder why? in the meantime, while you strain your brain to ponder that, check the hilarious video below from MMA guru Dana White that demonstrates the proper way to engage Tyson on a plane. 🙂