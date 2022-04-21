WATCH What Happened When This Nitwit Kept ‘Annoying’ Mike Tyson on Plane

*What was supposed to be a smooth and comfortable ride for Mike Tyson turned into a frustrating one for the legendary boxer.

According to @tmz_tv, Tyson had lost his cool on his flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida when a fan allegedly kept annoying him. The news site reports that the incident between him and another passenger went down at around 10:30 PM PT. A witness shared that Tyson was initially cool with them and the other passengers, and even took selfies with a few of them. However, one passenger got a little too excited and kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him. It was said that Tyson eventually got super frustrated with the guy behind him who kept talking in his ear off and even asked him to chill. When the man didn’t, that’s when the witness said Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.

The video obtained by TMZ only shows Tyson punching the man, which bloodied the passenger’s forehead. It’s unclear what exactly was said or happened before that to make Tyson go off. However, the witness says Mike walked off the plane just seconds later. As for the man, he reportedly received medical attention and then went to the police over the incident. Neither Tyson, the airline nor the police have released a statement regarding this latest incident.

MORE# NEWS ON EURWEB: Police Release Bodycam Footage Showing Fatal Shooting of 68-Year-Old Black Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

TMZ says sources close to Mike Tyson claim the man was extremely intoxicated … and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.

Below is the nitwit before and after “annoying Iron Mi8ke: