Ex-NBA Star Al Harrington is Building a Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Team

By Ny MaGee
Al Harrington
*In 2011, former NBA star Al Harrington founded Viola, one of the nation’s leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. Now he’s on a mission to create 100 millionaires in the industry.

Viola produces a range of cannabis products catered to individuals’ palates and needs. From cultivating premium flower to processing butane extracts, Viola manages every aspect of their production process, applying the latest and most proven technologies to ensure the consistency and quality of their products,” per press release. 

The cannabis industry generated $25 billion in legal sales last year, but only 2% of companies are Black-owned. Harrington is looking to change that now that marijuana is legal in some form in 37 states.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson Announces Ear-Shaped Cannabis Gummies ‘Mike Bites’

“That is an issue,” Harrington said to Forbes. “How can [the policing of] this drug have done so much harm in our communities,” he asks, “and now is a multibillion-dollar industry and not only are we not in position to participate, but we’re still locked up because of it?”

Here’s more from Forbes:

In January, Viola raised $13 million from investors to expand to Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company also plans to open two dispensaries and a cultivation site in St. Louis later this year and Harrington is working on a deal to license Viola in Jamaica. (He already inked a licensing deal to bring the brand to Canada last year.) In total, Viola has raised $34 million and is valued over $100 million. Harrington invested $6 million himself and owns about 40% of the company. Other investors include some of “his guys” from the NBA, including Ben Gordon, J.R. Smith, Kenyon Martin, Josh Childress, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Viola began operations in Denver, Colorado, in 2012, and currently operates in Oregon, Michigan and California. 

“Over the last five years, Viola has been dedicated to creating and producing quality herbal experiences for our customers,” said Harrington via a statement in 2020.

Harrington’s goal is to make 100 Black millionaires via the cannabis industry through licensing deals with Viola. 

“It’s about generational wealth,” he said. “These licenses can be anywhere from $3 million to $5 million, even more than that depending on the location. And for people who never made more than $30,000 in a year, that’s life-changing money with a life-changing opportunity.”

To read more about Harrington’s marijuana empire, click here.

