Lil Kim’s Capsule Collection Sells Out Within Minutes

*Lil Kim teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme for a capsule collection that sold out in minutes.

The collaborative line pays tribute to the rapper’s debut album “Hard Core,” and features the iconic image from the promotional poster for the project. The full poster shows Kim squatting in a leopard print bikini and high heels. As reported by Revolt TV, the image has been emblazoned on a T-shirt, a short-sleeve button-down, and a skateboard.

“Wowwww! Everything sold out in 2 and a half minutes! God is Good! Thank U so much for your support,” Kim shared via Instagram.

In a recent interview with Essence, the Queen Bee said she started working with Supreme on her capsule collection during the COVID quarantine.

READ MORE: Lil Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Compares Her to ‘Leprechaun’ Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

The Brooklyn native said, “it’s an honor” that her “Hard Core” poster is still being celebrated 25 years later.

“It still gives me chills that it’s an iconic photo, like a Marilyn Monroe kind of poster,” she said.

“It’s Inspired generations,” Kim told Essence. “So, it’s cool that they’re open to sharing it. It’s a real blessing to still have that kind of impact with the world, the fans, and everyone who’s been riding with Lil’ Kim, the brand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Kim said she “naturally dropped into that pose” during a photo shoot with Michael Lavine — and when late rapper Biggie Smalls saw the image, he instantly fell in love with it.

“I’ve always done different poses. I’ve always did something little like that and made it my own. Biggie saw the photo and was like, “That’s her promo picture. That’s the cover,” the 47-year-old explained.

“He wanted to have it be the official cover of my album, but I think the record company had other plans and they felt that it might be just too out there for the cover,” Kim continued. “We knew, and Biggie knew, that would’ve been huge. I think, to this day, my record company regrets not putting it on my album as the official cover, because think about it—we probably would’ve sold double the records.”