Lil Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Compares Her to ‘Leprechaun’ Movie

*Lil Kim wasted no time clapping back at 50 Cent for trolling her on Instagram.

It all started when the rapper shared a TikTok clip from @oso_entertainment of a video comparing Kim to the Leprechaun in the popualr horror-comedy franchise.

“I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why shit like this is funny to me. LOL,” 50 wrote in the caption of the comparison video. Peep the clip below.

The post has since been deleted but not before Kim caught wind of it and responded with: “Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” she wrote in a comment, adding that 50 is “fallin off” and “we all kno whyyyyyyy.”

READ MORE: Lil’ Kim to Release her Memoir, ‘The Queen Bee’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Kim previously fired back at 50 back in July when he compared her to an owl after her appearance at the 2021 BET Awards. See the post below.

“I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me,” she told 50 at the time. Kim claims the rapper can’t get over her previously turning his dinner date proposition. “Let it go,” she added.

Meanwhile, 50’s new series “Black Mafia Family” debuted on Starz in September and has already been renewed for a second season.