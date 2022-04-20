Blac Chyna Reportedly Lands New Reality Show

*Blac Chyna has reportedly landed a new reality show that will give viewers a glimpse of her busy day-to-day as a single mother.

Chyna (born Angela White) is currently in production for a new reality series that will show viewers how she earns her own money. Per theJasmineBRAND, the series will focus on “different aspects of the media personality’s life, from working on her album to her attempt at finding true love.”

Here’s more from the outlet:

We’re told the upcoming series will offer an in-depth perspective of celebrity living through Chyna’s eyes. Viewers will witness the model furthering her music and business ventures, and will reportedly get to see cameos from a few of her famous friends as well. Sources tell us the ongoing drama in Chyna’s life will also be covered on the show. Included, will be co-parenting struggles with her children’s fathers; rapper Tyga, 32, and reality TV star Rob Kardashian, 35. Chyna shares 9- year-old son King with Tyga, and 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

Chyna’s new reality series will not air on the Zeus network, home of her previous reality show “The Real Blac Chyna”.

Meanwhile, Chyna is currently facing off with the Kardashians in court amid a legal battle over her 2017 series “Rob & Chyna”. She claims the family used their power and influence to get the show canceled after the network agreed to a second season, TMZ reports.

Rumor has it that the former stripper landed her new reality series to placate her during the trial, and she has Rob to thank for it — allegedly. The show is expected to last only one season. Her mother Tokyo Toni has been banned from the court proceedings after threatening the Kardashians online — watch below.