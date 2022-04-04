Blac Chyna Shares Update About Kardashian Lawsuit: ‘What They Did Was So Wrong’

*Blac Chyna is moving forward with her lawsuit against the Kardashian family, claming they got her reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled after one season.

Chyna shared an update Saturday regarding her upcoming trial against the Kardashian/Jenner klan, which is set for later this month.

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” she wrote in the statement on Twitter. “When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” she added.

Chyna filed her lawsuit in 2017 and claimed she suffered “significant damages” after the show was axed.

“At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela,” Chyna concluded.

Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream, 5, while she also shares son King Cairo, 9, with rapper Tyga. Both men recently clapped back at her after Chyna complained online about being a single mother with no child support.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she tweeted on March 30. In response, Rob and Tyga revealed how much they financially contribute to the livelihoods of their children.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” Kardashian commented underneath The Shade Room’s post of a screenshot of Chyna’s tweets.

Tyga commented, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote.

He then asked Rob, “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.”