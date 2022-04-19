Master P Would Tap Shaq to Help Him Coach Los Angeles Lakers [VIDEO]

*Master P is ready to lead the Los Angels Lakers after team owner Jeannie Buss fired head coach Frank Vogel on April 11.

During a chat with TMZ on Sunday (April 17), the hip-hop icon, entrepreneur and the No Limit Records founder said he would tap former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neil to coach the team with him.

Hear more from Master P about his dream job as the next Lakers coach via the clip below.

READ MORE: Master P on Why He Rappers Die Young: ‘It’s Because of the Drugs’

“This Hollywood, anything can happen out here,” P tells TMZ. He went on to share a message for Jeannie Buss. “Tell her to bring me up for an interview.”

He continued, “Bring me in, I can help get us some Ws, championships […] At least give me a shot.”

“I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired following the team’s disappointing 33-49 season. Doc Rivers has been rumored as a candidate to replace him but says he isn’t interested in relocating to Hollywood.

“It just makes our job so much harder,” Rivers recently told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think it’s so unfair. I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair. We work just like you guys work. How would you like your jobs to be mentioned every day? I mean, even if it’s someone wanting to have you, it’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it.”