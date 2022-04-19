Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Master P Would Tap Shaq to Help Him Coach Los Angeles Lakers [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Master P
Master P (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

*Master P is ready to lead the Los Angels Lakers after team owner Jeannie Buss fired head coach Frank Vogel on April 11. 

During a chat with TMZ on Sunday (April 17), the hip-hop icon, entrepreneur and the No Limit Records founder said he would tap former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neil to coach the team with him.

Hear more from Master P about his dream job as the next Lakers coach via the clip below.

READ MORE: Master P on Why He Rappers Die Young: ‘It’s Because of the Drugs’

“This Hollywood, anything can happen out here,” P tells TMZ. He went on to share a message for Jeannie Buss. “Tell her to bring me up for an interview.” 

He continued, “Bring me in, I can help get us some Ws, championships […] At least give me a shot.” 

“I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired following the team’s disappointing 33-49 season. Doc Rivers has been rumored as a candidate to replace him but says he isn’t interested in relocating to Hollywood.

“It just makes our job so much harder,” Rivers recently told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think it’s so unfair. I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair. We work just like you guys work. How would you like your jobs to be mentioned every day? I mean, even if it’s someone wanting to have you, it’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Previous articleJacqueline Avant’s Killer (AarielMaynor) Sentenced to Life in Prison
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO