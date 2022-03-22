Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Master P on Why He Rappers Die Young: ‘It’s Because of the Drugs’

By Ny MaGee
master p via Twitter

*Master P is speaking out about why so many rappers die young. 

In a conversation with HipHopDX, P said “it’s because of the drugs and people not being held accountable.”

“As a young person, we always say, ‘Oh, he’s young, but she’s young. Let them go, do. They going to figure it out.’ Everybody don’t figure it out,” Master P explained. “You either going to be a tragedy or testimony. A lot of people don’t get to be a testimony. It normally don’t work like your situation, my situation, it don’t happen that often.”

The hip-hop veteran said many young rappers lack “the right leadership or the right older people around us to tell us that we wrong.”

“Even the parents end up being friends. One thing I love about my parents and my grandparents, they never was my friends. When I went to them, I know that I got the real. I think that people as parents, if you got a young person that’s in Hip Hop, or just in general, in life, stop trying to cheat the game… Stop trying to just have fun with your kids,” he said.

“I just think that’s the only way we’re going to save this culture. Because like I said, everybody is not going to overcome all this adversity. Because I got friends that died, I know you probably had it, too. My daughter just had her friend, a 19-year-old girl that died. So drugs do kill. I think a lot of people party and don’t want to look. Look at all the artists we know that died, and then they got into beefs and all these different things. I think it is a lack of education,” he continued. 

Most recently, P revealed that the late-great Tupac Shakur inspired him to work hard to build his brand.

“It was crazy, because everyone was there to see Tupac. They didn’t care about me,” said P last year Allison Kugel’s podcast simply titled Allison. “I was happy to have just one person [in the crowd] jump up. One guy was just going crazy for me in the audience.”

“I’m going to turn that one fan into millions.” 

He continued, “To then be able to sell 100 million records is just incredible.” 

“Knowing that if you believe in something… and you don’t have to be the best, because I wasn’t the best at first. I had to get into the studio and work hard,” he explained. 

“I was living on the West Coast, and I had this Southern slur in how I talked, so I had to become better. They say the best way to do that is to stay in the gym, which was the studio. I wasn’t afraid to outwork everybody. I outworked those guys.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

