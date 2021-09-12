Master P Recalls How 2Pac Inspired Him to Work Hard | LISTEN

*Tupac Shakur’s name is always up in somebody’s mouth, which I find quite disconcerting seeing as though he’s been dead for 25 years. So, why does every rapper who feels as if they had some “special” connection with him constantly invoke his name like some kind of rap voodoo doll?

Well, it’s close to the anniversary of his death and people do like to commiserate miserable.

The most recent individual to do this was Master P while appearing on Allison Kugel’s podcast, simply titled Allison. The interview was meant to be a promotional stop for his upcoming film “#Unknown”, but Pac’s name came up for some reason.

So, have it then.

Right about now the world is mourning the 25th anniversary of the passing of Tupac. However, media types will be media types and, to that end, they’re going to try to squeeze every last drop of impressions and traffic out of that mamajama.

Here’s the No Limit general turned media mogul describes how he realized he had to outwork Tupac in order to build his brand.

“It was crazy, because everyone was there to see Tupac. They didn’t care about me,” he laughed. “I was happy to have just one person [in the crowd] jump up. One guy was just going crazy for me in the audience.”

“I’m going to turn that one fan into millions.”

He wasn’t wrong. Forward-thinking like that has made Master P a household name.

He continued, “To then be able to sell 100 million records is just incredible.”

“Knowing that if you believe in something… and you don’t have to be the best, because I wasn’t the best at first. I had to get into the studio and work hard.”

It was that work ethic that made him eventually shoot past those who put him on.

“I was living on the West Coast, and I had this Southern slur in how I talked, so I had to become better. They say the best way to do that is to stay in the gym, which was the studio. I wasn’t afraid to outwork everybody. I outworked those guys.”

“While Tupac and all those guys were partying, playing, and just having fun on the road, I was in the studio working. I said, ‘While they sleep, I’m going to be working.’”