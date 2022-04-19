Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Mahalia Jackson Star Janet Hubert: She’s A Beast! | Watch

By Blair Moon
0

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” is a film recalling the events that took place in Mahalia Jackson’s life and career.

The movie has a stellar cast including Janet Hubert, Ledisi, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keith David, Corbin Bleu, and Columbus Short.

Hubert plays the role of Mahalia’s namesake, Aunt Duke, who she describes as a beast.

“Aunt Duke is the sister of Mahalia’s mother. She is the namesake. Aunt Duke was the person everyone went to for advice. Aunt Duke owned her own home in 1916 when Black women didn’t own their homes. She was the strength and the backbone of the family so everybody relied on Aunt Duke and she was rough. Aunt Duke did not know how to show love because I don’t think she ever had love or she could not be soft and gentle the way Black women can today,” said Hubert.

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Photo: Ron T. Young)

Hubert shared that while playing Duke, it was difficult being mean to the children on set.

“Being mean to the children was hard,” Hubert said. “As soon as we stopped shooting I would immediately go back into being me. The kids were like, ‘God you’re nothing like her,’ and I said well, ‘thank God, I hope not.'”

Hubert also voiced why it’s important to share Jackson’s story.

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story

“Mahalia Jackson was a figure in my time growing up that everyone listened to,” Hubert said. “She was the voice of the ’60s, she was the voice of the ’70s. She was that voice, that when you wanted to have a praise moment where you could see her in your mind closing her eyes and singing “Precious Lord.”

“Remember Me” also documents Jackson being there for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout his movement which Hubert said “she was that voice all over, marching with Martin.”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” will make its world premiere at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival on Tuesday, April 19th.

 

Previous article‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH
Blair Moon

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO