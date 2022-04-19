King Moosa, Adiah Ford and Kah’Ni Rich Win Big at the ‘ULMII’ National Talent Competition in Baltimore

*The winners of the recent Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition via Zoom included Illinois’ rapper King Moosa for “ULMII Best Songwriter” (29 years-old), Florida’s Adiah Ford for “ULMII Best Vocalist” (11 years-old) and New Jersey’s Kah’Ni Myers-Rich for “ULMII Best Actor” (5 years-old). Celebrating 23 years the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference was presented by The Baltimore Times and Security Square Mall.

The panelists included who judged the competition included Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com publisher); Marita de Lara (actress/General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0); Consul Paul Gardner, II (general manager of The Gardner Law Group); Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (artist manager/Anthony-Michael.com); Cheryl Warfield (opera singer/MoreOpera.com); Judge Dedra Davis (Houston Judge, veteran entertainment attorney), and Nadyiah Karrem (Superstar Entertainment A&R). The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference allowed attendees to ask questions of the panel who provided expert advice on upcoming performances of talent. After the panel introduction the Professional Talent Showcase was held, sponsored by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and No Idea Music Group, with performances by rapper Jay Wiz (B4GMG), Pop singer Maddie Flood (NIMG), Soul singer Flex Quinata (NIMG), and rapper Ayetone (NIMG). The conference ended with the National Talent Competition., with a special performance by the 2021 Los Angeles “ULMII” vocal and songwriting winner Mine’ Okoloko.

Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist Award,” the three winners can take advantage of over $17,500 valued in prizes (product and services) that include contract consultation from Baltimore based Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com); a music business legal package from Hollywood based entertainment attorney Richard B. Jefferson (LawyersRock.com); a vocal or acting coaching session from New Jersey based Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment); a business or public relations strategy and consult session with Los Angeles Dr. Eunice Moseley (Freelance Associates, PRSA); recording studio time and a music track from Baltimore based music producer V.I.P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); artist management consultation from Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); songwriting instructions from Wordsmith (WordsmithMusic.com); stage presence or vocal instruction from Cheryl Warfield (MoreOpera.com), and mixing and mastering from Jay Wiz (Blaze4GloryMusicGroup.com).

Next “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is Saturday November 5, 2022 via Zoom from 1 – 3pmPST hosted by actor (Fox Sports) / comedian (The Laugh Factory) Stamaur Mitchell.

Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected].

