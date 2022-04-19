Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Domestic Violence

Viola Davis Speaks on Forgiving her Father After Years of Abuse

By Fisher Jack
Viola Davis - screenshot
*Viola Davis, may have a lot of similarities to her former character on ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ Annalise Keating.

In her memoir ‘Finding Me’ the 56-year-old actress details her life in poverty as a child living in Central Falls, Rhode Island: Davis endured trauma and heartbreak: being so hungry she and her five siblings had to dumpster-dive for food; incessant bullying from boys who threw rocks at her for being Black.

In her interview with People, she reflects on her tactics to survive, “How you react is based on survival.”

“The key is to survive. I did what was at my hand to do at eight years old. I fought. And that fighting served me because I’m still on my feet.”

Davis also experienced the physical and emotional abuse her father inflicted on her mother for years.

“My dad changed,” Davis explains. “My mom said he apologized to her every single day. Every single day, he rubbed her feet. Forgiveness is not pretty. Sometimes people don’t understand that life is not a Thursday-night lineup on ABC. It is messy. He hurt me then, but love and forgiveness can operate on the same plane as anger.”

Fisher Jack

