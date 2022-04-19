Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Dancers Claim Joseline Hernandez Shouted ‘Gucci Gang’ During Violent Attack

By Ny MaGee
Joseline Hernandez
Joseline Hernandez at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images North America)

*Joseline Hernandez allegedly shouted “Gucci Gang” during the physical assault on four contestants on her reality show “Joseline’s Cabret: Las Vegas.”

We previously reported, per @tmz_tv and Hollywood Unlocked, that Hernandez is being sued for $25M after several dancers from her show claimed Joseline and her boyfriend Ballistic Beatz attacked them on set. 

A total of four women have filed a $25 million dollar lawsuit against Joseline, Ballistic and the Zeus Network. In docs obtained by the news outlet, one woman claims Joseline violently kicked her in the ribs, while another claims Joseline dragged her during the reunion show taping. 

READ MORE: Joseline Hernandez Fitted for $25M Lawsuit – Dancers Allege She Beat Them

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline)

They also point out that Joseline hopped on social media and bragged about beating them up. On March 24, Joseline tweeted a photo of three pairs of black boots and captioned it “#joselinescabretlasvegasreunion”. She added laughing emojis and the phrase “Gucci gang”.

Per MadameNoire, the cast members suing are Amber Ali, Re Re O’Dell, Henny and Lexi Blow. Amber said in a video posted on social media in March: “I’m in the hospital because Joseline kicked me and Ballistic attacked me.”

“I only came to the hospital because my ribs are very bruised because Joseline had some big a** boots on and she kicked me,” she added.

Joseline reportedly yelled “Gucci gang” several times during the brawl, “which they believe was a signal for the planned attack,” per TMZ.

Joseline made several tweets where she bragged about the assault. 

“I mortal kombat one h*e Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it #joselinescabaretlasvegas,” she tweeted. 

Joseline recently posted the trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special. Watch the preview below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline)

Previous articleZaya Wade Celebrates Easter with Transgender Partner | PICs
Next articleAmber Rose Needs ‘A Lot Of Money’ to Put On Annual Slut Walk [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

